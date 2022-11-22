Live from the Chelsea hotel in Toronto – Learn about their 4-day getaway deal

Rob Housez, general manager welcomes Mercedes Wilson and Emily Lampa to the Chelsea Hotel in Toronto. Why is now a good time to stay at the Chelsea? Rob says, “It’s an exceptional time. As you know we are getting closer to the festive season and we are so well situated, so close to major shopping and on top of it, we have a fantastic Black Friday sale going on. Anyone from Western New York can make the easy drive and you can stay with us at a significant savings and get all that festive season shopping done.”

What is that fantastic deal? Tracy Ford, director of public relations, Chelsea Hotel say, “Oh, we got a deal. For four days only, November 24th through November 28th, book now for stays up until the end of March 2023. And best of all you have a very strong dollar so our $169.00 from rate turns into 30% off on top of that, so it is a great time to take advantage of a deal for the future.”

The Chelsea Hotel has gone through some recent renovations. Tracy shares that they just renovated 300 of the hotel guest rooms and they are about to renovate 300 more. The rooms also have 50-inch tv screens and expresso machines, and your own fridge.

The Chelsea hotel offers great amenities including two restaurants. One is Market Garden and Tracy says it is fantastic restaurant for families. You come in and choose the food you want, and you aren’t paying gratuities, so it is affordable with lots of choices. The second restaurant, T Bar, where they serve you. It’s à la carte and are some great dishes from their chef.

There are many great amenities for the whole family. The hotel has a family fun zone and in the family fun zone is their kid center for young children with crafts, games, movies and all kinds of fun things and it is supervised. Across the hall is Club 31 which is a teen lounge with an arcade, where teens can play Xbox, arcade games, play a game of pool or shuffleboard. And, what’s better than a pool? How about multiple pools. At the Chelsea Hotel there is a family pool, an adult only pool and they also have the only indoor water slide in downtown Toronto, so there is something for everyone. There is also a fitness room if you want to get a workout in.

Tracy says their best asset is their location. She says they are close to attractions, shopping, great dining outside of the hotel in addition to the great dining they have right in the hotel.

A great exhibit, just about a five-minute walk from the Chelsea Hotel is Little Canada. Tracy says it is a miniature version of Canada, including Toronto and it is so cool. She says her favorite part is the little Chelsea Hotel, and they are proud to be a part of the exhibit of downtown Toronto.

You can save money on the Little Canada attraction and other attractions by going to their website, Chelseatoronto.com and click on the “show you key and save” section to find out what attractions you can save money on by showing your room key.

For more information go to Chelseatoronto.com.

You can also give them a call at 1-800-CHELSEA (243-5732)