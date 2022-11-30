Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford, LLC – Occupations and trades likely exposed to asbestos

Matt Morton, from Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford. Mr. Ponterio says we represent so many different tradesmen from carpenters to electricians to boiler makers and traditionally these local union workers, they jump from job site to job site and so it is hard to help them recreate their work history. He says, “It’s really important as soon as they are diagnosed with one of these asbestos diseases you just mentioned, mesothelioma, lung cancer, asbestosis, to call us so we can start working with them to recreate that history.”

Matt says they have a really good relationship with all the unions and some of them even have records going back to the 1960’s and 70’s to help them, so they have those contacts, and they have a lot of resources and have represented these tradesmen for years, so they have a wealth of knowledge already at their disposal to help these families when they need them the most.

