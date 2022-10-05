Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford, LLC - Bethlehem Steel Asbestos Seminar

Michael A. Ponterio, is a founding partner of Lipsitz, Ponterio & Comerford. Mr. Ponterio began his legal career in 1985 representing workers suffering from occupational-related diseases, such as asbestosis and mesothelioma.

We sit down with Michael to talk about the upcoming Bethlehem Steel Asbestos Seminar. It will take place on Wednesday, November 2 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Company located on Lakeshore Road in Blasdell.

In this interview, Michael covers who should attend this event, the history behind Bethlehem Steel and Republic Steel plus questions about Workers Compensation on behalf of surviving spouses.

You can give them a call at 716-849-0701.

For more information visit lipsitzponterio.com.

