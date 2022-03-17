Lipsitz, Ponterio and Comerford LLC – Working with trades and unions when fighting a Mesothelioma case

Attorney Matt Morton of Lipsitz, Ponterio and Comerford says over the years we have represented countless union tradesmen from pipefitters and steam fitters to boilermakers to electricians and carpenters and unlike some of our other clients who work at one job site, these gentlemen and these tradesmen literally work at hundreds of sites, so trying to recreate their work history from the 60’s and 1970’s is very difficult so we do a lot of investigation. He says we try to get their social security earnings history, we get union records, we even go to their pension providers and try and recreate their work history and where they worked that way.

What is the investigative part of your job like? Matt says it is actually one of my favorite parts of the job because we are trying to recreate and find out what people did 40 and 50 years ago. He says it’s difficult so we go to the unions to try and get their records, we go to local libraries and history museums and do investigations there and try and find old co-workers who may have been in charge of purchasing in a certain plant or a certain area so it’s really taking all these different puzzle pieces and putting them together.

Matt says the real best part of my job is meeting these clients of ours because these people legitimately got injured by companies who knew all about the dangers of asbestos and didn’t tell anybody so we go that extra mile for our clients because they deserve it and we meet these people at the worst times of their life. He says they have been diagnosed with terminal cancers and we are the last hope they have to hopefully provide for their families once they are gone, so the people is what makes this job special and what we really strive to take care of.

You can call them at 716-849-0701.

For more information visit lipsitzponterio.com.