Lipsitz, Ponterio and Comerford LLC will help you with your mesothelioma claim

Mesothelioma and lung cancer are serious diseases often caused by workplace, secondhand or environmental exposure to asbestos dust and fibers. What needs to happen when you get diagnosed with mesothelioma and you believe it was due to exposure to asbestos is you need to try to find a lawyer who is going to be able to prove that you are entitled to

compensation for your injuries. Michael Ponterio from Lipsitz, Ponterio and Comerford LLC discusses how to go about filing a claim through their law firm. What makes you entitled to compensation is having been at a workplace that knowingly exposed you to asbestos. This could have happened decades ago and your symptoms may not have presented until many years after you worked there. This does not preclude you from seeking justice and we can help you navigate an asbestos exposure claim against a former employer, even if they are no longer in business. For more information, please visit Lipsitzponterio.com or call 716-849-0701.