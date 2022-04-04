Lipsitz, Ponterio and Comerford LLC – The medical process for someone with mesothelioma

Attorney John Comerford of Lipsitz, Ponterio and Comerford says we get very involved with our clients; we spend a lot of time with them, and we’ve seen hundred and hundreds of people go through the journey of the medical treatment for mesothelioma. He says we are fortunate that we have one of the top cancer hospitals in the country here in our backyard, Roswell Park. But he says the journey is a little complicated because mesothelioma can affect three different organs in your body, lung line called the pleura, the heart line called the pericardia and the stomach lining called the peritoneal and there is different treatments. John says there is chemotherapy, surgery, radiation, immunotherapy and I think it’s important that we represent someone with one of these terrible diseases of mesothelioma. They have an appreciation of what they are going through and you accommodate them because their priority is obviously their health not the lawsuit and so we have seen first-hand what the clients are going through and at times it’s heart wrenching and other times it’s heartwarming because there’s good news for some of the treatments and the advancements with chemotherapy, and immunotherapy. Our firm has been doing this for more than 25 years and during that quarter of a century you seen immense improvement and advancements with treatments; our clients are living longer, and I always say you have to fight for another Christmas, you have to fight for another Easter so you can be with your kids you can see that first communion, you can see that graduation, you can see that holiday, He says the medical treatment to our clients is super important.

