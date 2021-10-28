Lipsitz, Ponterio and Comerford LLC – Mesothelioma and your rights

Matthew Morton, from Lipsitz Ponterio & Comerford LLC says there are about 3,000 new cases of mesothelioma in the United States every year and there is no end in sight. Matt says Western New York has some of the highest rates of mesothelioma in the country and that’s why we see so many cases here and that’s because of the industry that was here back in the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s.

In the last five years or so they are seeing more and more young people getting it and by younger he says their traditional clients are in their 60’s, 70’s and 80’s and now they are seeing more people developing mesothelioma in their 40’s and 50’s . He says the reason for that is the workers went out to work, brought it home and now their kids are developing mesothelioma, so we are seeing more and more younger people.

It wasn’t just the factories, cosmetic talc is something people need to be thinking about. Matt says these cosmetic talc companies, their talc was contaminated with asbestos, they knew all about this so people have been using cosmetic talc since the 50’, 60’s and 70’s and now those people are developing mesothelioma as well and we are seeing that in people in their 40’s and 50’s which is not the traditional age range of mesothelioma victims.

Matt says mesothelioma is a rare cancer, only about 3,000 people on average get it in the United States every year. He says it’s not a lot of people so what I always tell people is that if they know they have been exposed to asbestos, or their father worked with asbestos what can they do? He says go to your doctor, tell them about this exposure, get into some type of screening program with chest X-rays or CT scans because it is always better to try and catch it early.

Unfortunately, Matt says, there is no cure for mesothelioma but by catching it early there are more treatment options available to you, mainly surgeries. Matt says if the cancer has already spread your doctors are most likely not going to recommend any surgeries, but it is localized they can try and remove it and frankly buy you more time.

Matt says as soon as someone is diagnosed or they are even suspected of having mesothelioma, please call us because the earlier we can meet with you the more information we can grab and learn about where you worked, what products you worked with and like I always say, it’s always better coming from a horse’s mouth as opposed to trying to put the pieces together later on.

