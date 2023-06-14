Watch Now
AM Buffalo

Actions

Lipsitz, Ponterio and Comerford has an extensive history of handling mesothelioma cases

Posted at 5:32 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 17:32:11-04

Lipsitz, Ponterio and Comerford has an extensive history of handling mesothelioma cases; understands the process of prosecuting a mesothelioma case. This involves many aspects, including which companies are responsible for the exposure to asbestos and the proper way to hold these companies accountable. For instance, Lipsitz, Ponterio and Comerford has represented tradesmen who worked at Bethlehem Steel in Buffalo, New York, and at Kodak in Rochester, New York.  We have in-depth knowledge of these facilities; the asbestos products used at these facilities; and, most importantly, the manufacturers and distributors responsible for these asbestos-containing products. This type of knowledge is gained from our years of experience in representing clients with mesothelioma.

For more information visit lipsitzponterio.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Super Savings on 7
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow Up