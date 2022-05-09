Limor Suss – Laptops that are great for small businesses and your home office

Whether you are looking to upgrade your home office or finally getting that small business off the ground you want to make sure you have the latest and greatest technology to keep up with the modern workplace.

Today, lifestyle contributor Limor Suss is sharing three great laptops from Microsoft and its partners.

First is the Dynabook Satellite Pro C40-J laptop. Limor says this mobile 14-inch thin laptop with non-glare comes with Windows 11 Pro and enhanced security keeps you working safely and efficiently in a hybrid environment.

Limor says the Lenovo Thinkbook 13x Generation 2 is a thin, light, aluminum laptop designed for mobile workers who prioritize responsiveness, battery life and collaboration. It features a edge-to-edge 16:10 aspect ratio screen, a wider edge-to-edge keyboard and optional touch plus an optional Thinkbook wireless, multiple device charging mat.

Next, is the HP elitebook 840 G9. Limor says it brings new conference capabilities, productivity and security that you can easily manage and personalize in hybrid environments. It is enabled with HP wolf security for business so you will have peace of mind knowing that you are protected from cyber threats.

Limor says all these computers are great for your small business and include Windows 11.

