Limbo Queen Shemika

Shemika Campbell, a Buffalo native, is a 3 times Guinness World Records holder. Growing up in a family as talented as hers, she had no choice but to be great. Shemika has traveled the world and her career is only beginning. Shemika joined Emily Lampa and Mercedes Wilson to update them on what she has been up to since leaving Buffalo and it has been a lot. She is performing in Las Vegas, which has been a dream of hers for years. If you happen to be in Vegas anytime soon and want to have a great time, check out OPM, it’s a supercharged, breathtaking journey into the galaxy, with amazing acrobatics, gorgeous performances and hilarious comedy mayhem. Shemika is not shy about how much her family means to her and her success and she and her mother travel together a lot. Shemika and her mother Sherrie will also be performing at the half time show in March for the Golden State Warriors. A big thank you to her uncle Bob for helping to make her the amazing performer that she is today. We wish huge success to the “Limbo Queen”.