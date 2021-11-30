Let’s go bowling at Manor Lanes

At Manor Lanes you don’t have to be a serious bowler to have serious fun. Brian Russo tells Mel his grandfather opened the bowling center in 1974 and he is the third generation owner.

The food at Manor Lanes is from family recipes. Brian’s mother makes the pizza sauce and the marinara sauce, and all the rolls are handmade. Brian says we are really focused on making stuff from scratch and even though we are still technically bar food, it is not your typical bar food. He says we put a lot of time and effort into making sure that stuff is prepared fresh, and all made in house.

What do people like about Manor Lanes? Brian says when you come here you are not just a number. Because of the way the building is situated, it is a smaller footprint. He says when you come in here you are around a staff member constantly and because of that you are treated a little bit differently and within the first 15 or 20 minutes of being here, you are no longer just a customer you become almost a friend to us to the point where we cater to you a little bit more, we help you out finding a ball, we’ll bring the shoes out to you, you can suggest menu items, we are able to be more hands-on with our guests.

Manor Lanes has a new automatic scoring system and what they feature is called Mad games. Brian says it has really taken bowling to the next level with families and for children. He says the nice thing about it is that they are shorter games, the kids stay more engaged and at the end of it the kids have a printout of their monsters, which you can do monster factory, there is character factory and it is just a different way to experience bowling without being aggravated that you’re not throwing strikes or you aren’t bowling well so the kids are really enjoying it.

If you want to bowl at Manor Lanes you can book a lane right online at manorlanes.com and click the reserve button and reserve right through their website.

For more information visit manorlanes.com

DISCLAIMER: This segment was recorded prior to the Erie County mask mandate. You will be required to wear a mask at Manor Lanes until the mandate is lifted.