Let The Diet Center help you lose weight

Sheri Zillioux, National board-certified health and wellness coach says I opened The Diet Center in 2016 after I suffered with my weight and health. She says she was 42 pounds heavier and her doctor told her in one office visit that she had type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, high triglycerides, and she had terrible migraines all the time. Sheri said she knew her weight was causing a lot of those issues and what she was eating. She went on to lose 42 pounds in four months and she has kept it off. Sheri says it is a struggle to lose weight and if it was easy, we all would be thin.

Sheri wanted to help people, so she opened The Diet Center to help people lose weight and get healthy. Since she has opened, she has had thousands of clients and she says she has helped people lose anywhere from ten to twenty pounds to over 268 pounds. Sheri says that gentleman David has kept his weight off within ten pounds for almost two years now. They don’t just help people lose weight, they help them keep it off and keeping weight off takes more diligence than doing the program.

Sheri says they have two programs you can choose from. They have a low fat, low carb, low calorie diet and a ketogenic diet. She says they both offer repeatable predictable weight loss. Sheri says their maintenance program is 100% free. You are going to come in at least once a month, get weighed, measured and they are going to help you keep that weight off.

The Diet Center has three WNY locations. They are located in Amherst, Lockport and Hamburg

716-320-1515

For more information go to thedietcenter.com