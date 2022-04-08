LEGOLAND New York is open for the season

Today, LEGOLAND New York in the beautiful Hudson Valley will open its doors for the 2022 season and we are going to take a look at what you can expect this year, from the beloved Brick Street and MINILAND to the debut of a new water playground and the first annual July 4th Red, White and Boom Celebration. Plus, you’ll want to know how to do your vacation right and get tips on planning your trip. Well here to help with this is Matt Besterman, and Julie Estrada.

What should you definitely check out if you are headed to LEGOLAND? Julie Estrada, head of public relations North America for Merlin Entertainment says LEGOLAND, New York Resort is opening for our first official season starting today and going through December. She says to go online ahead of time and kind of plan your day and I always recommend that.

Julie says 65% of Americans are traveling this year according to Trip Advisor, so we want you coming here. She says we have seven different lands where you drive your own car in LEGOLAND driving school, get your own license, you can go to MINILAND USA and experience all these different cities built completely out of LEGO bricks and we have rides such as LEGO Ninjago where you are going inside and learning the art of spinjitzo by using your hands throwing fire balls and water and shockwaves to defeat the bad guys. There’s so much to do, it’s a great way to plan ahead of time by going to LEGOLAND.com/new-york.

Matt Besterman, public relations manager at LEGOLAND New York Resort, says there are 15,000 LEGO models in our theme park and hotel, 30 million LEGO blocks total, 22 million of them just in MINILAND so you can walk through all of these awesome LEGO built cities so you can really walk from New York to the West Coast all in LEGO bricks and our master model builders have been working all winter; they work all the time to make sure there are all sorts of fun Easter eggs and things to discover in MINILAND so whether it is your first time visiting or your tenth time there is always something to see.

Julie says you can book tickets, a single price ticket, you can buy an annual pass depending on how close you are, but I would book at LEGOLAND hotel because it is really a multi-day destination here. She says we are designed for families ages 2 – 12 and they need to have a little bit planning so if you book the hotel there are four different room themes, there is pirates, Ninjago and LEGO friends and kingdom. Julie says every single room has a children’s area that has a bunk bed and a trundle bed and they have their own LEGO bricks to play with, their own TV, there is a disco elevator if you want to rock out to when you are going up and down the floors. Julie says it is a lot of fun for the whole family, but it really is the best way to enjoy the park by spending two or three days here.

For more information go to LEGOLAND.com/new-york

