Learn some unique Irish phrases

One of Mel’s best friends from Los Angeles, Aaron Barry helps us out with some Irish phrases. Aaron Barry is Irish and is going to teach us some slang terms.

Here are some examples. A potato is a spud in Ireland.

If you go are sun tanning, you would be balming out in Ireland.

In Ireland if you are doing a line with someone what are you doing? No, it’s not what you think. It means you are starting to date someone.

If you are gattin’ you which means you will be drinking outdoors.

Barry says if you see someone very good looking they are a lasher and if you see someone you are not too fond of you are allergic to them.

If you are throwing shapes, it means you are dancing.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

