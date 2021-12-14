Last minute stocking stuffers and gifts

Evan as experts advise people to shop early, many of us will still want to wait until the last minute. Here to help procrastinators with gifts ideas is Claudia Lombana, a renowned shopping expert and journalist who has won Emmys and a Peabody award.

Claudia says we are seeing retailers kind of delivering a final wave of deals and discounts as we are in the final countdown for the holidays. Being budget conscious is something that is definitely of minds of most consumers. Claudia says her most budget friendly place to shop is at Dollar General. She says Dollar General has really great brands and we have partnered with them because they do have such great brands and such great deals, all of the holiday essentials and the neighborhood stores are filled with savings on gifts in every category from entertainment, home goods, crafts, toys and one of kind items and well and their convenient DG app where you order in line and pick up right in your local neighborhood store.

What to buy for that hard to buy for person in your life. Claudia says she has a couple of items for you in this category. She says she loves getting pictures because we hardly ever print our own pictures anymore, they just sort of live in our phones, so Kodak Moments has you covered with their beautiful options of high-quality, personalized items. Everything from wall tiles, to canvas prints, to magnets and ornaments. She says the best part about this is same day pickup. Just go to your Kodak Moments Kiosk at your local CVS Pharmacy and you can get this printed up same day.

Another gift idea Claudia likes for those hard to buy for people is flowers. Claudia says for this we have Teleflora’s bestselling holiday lineup that features beautifully curated arrangements. They are made by hand and delivered to your doorstep by a local florist. It comes with a festive keepsake container that you can keep for years to come

Claudia says tech gifts are a big category; top three every year. This year for gamers and Sonic fans are sure to love Sonic Colors: Ultimate! from Sega. It is a great spin on the beloved 2010 Nintendo Wii version. It comes on all current gen platforms and is an exciting adventure for all the gamers on your list.

