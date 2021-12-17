Last minute shopping ideas from tech expert Andrea Smith

Tech expert Andrea Smith says people are doing their last minute shopping and I am telling people, go for the gift card and it’s not a bad idea. She says because if you really know someone, if you know what their interests are, a gift card can really say, I know you, I get you.

She says if you have a gamer on your list, you definitely are going to want to get them a Playstation Store gift card. That way they can choose from a large portfolio of digital games. The gift cards come in dominations from ten dollars to one hundred dollars.

For the techies in your family who may not be into gaming, Andrea suggests accessories because those are the things they are going to buy for themselves. The first thing Andrea buys for them is a portable battery because we are always looking to charge up our phones. The Anker’s 622 Magnetic battery attaches to your mag-safe compatible phone. You can charge on the go and you can use it as a wireless stand because it has a built in kickstand so you can watch a video on the plane, you can use it on your desk in portrait or landscape mode and it comes in awesome colors.

Andrea says for someone who is on conference calls all day and working from home, make their calls sound so much better with Anker’s PowerConf S330 USB speakerphone. She says it plugs into the USB port on your laptop and works with all the leading conference software but the wired connection means you aren’t going to have drop offs and that means the conversation can be heard on both ends at the same time. The software does a great job of removing echo and feedback while also letting both sides of the conversation be heard at the same time – so none of that awkward talking over each other.

Andrea says something you need right now while you are shopping, and actually you need it all year is Kaspersky Total Security. It protects your personal data, while keeping your computer and other devices safe from hackers, malware, and ransomware. One license protects 5 devices so the whole family can be protected. Andrea says her favorite feature of this is that it has a VPN or virtual private network for secure browsing. She says if you are at a hotel or out shopping at a mall, and they say free open WIFI, do not use it because you can be hacked. So, this keeps you protected from that; it makes your browsing safe and secure.

For more information go to D6News.com