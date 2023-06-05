Landmark Health Systems: Mental Health Awareness Month

Landmark Health Systems offers non-traditional, evidence-based mental health treatment services for persons battling depression, anxiety, behavioral issues and substance abuse. The stigma many with mental illness face often prevents patients from seeking the care they need. Landmark Health Systems provides patients in Western New York with a variety of supports that help to improve overall health and well-being.

The office hours are Monday - Friday, 9:00am to 6:00pm.

The insurances accepted are: Highmark BCBS, Independent Health and United Healthcare.

For more information give them a call at 716-462-0284 or visit their website at jarodmascimd.com/

