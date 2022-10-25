Knucklepuck Classic to raise money for P.U.N.T. Pediatric

Alex “Supchef” is doing a fundraiser called Knucklepuck Classic. His goal is to raise $10,000 to benefit P.U.N.T Pediatric. Local celebrities and chefs are participating and the goal is for each of the ten participants to raise $1,000 for the charity.
There are a lot of unexpected expenses when a child is going through cancer treatment and many families end up filing for medical bankruptcy. P.U.N.T. Pediatric offers financial, practical and emotional support from diagnosis to recover and bereavement.
If you would like to purchase a t-shirt go to buff-a-logo.com/product/supchef-knucklepuck-classic-22/