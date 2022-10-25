Knucklepuck Classic to raise money for P.U.N.T. Pediatric

Alex “Supchef” is doing a fundraiser called Knucklepuck Classic. His goal is to raise $10,000 to benefit P.U.N.T Pediatric. Local celebrities and chefs are participating and the goal is for each of the ten participants to raise $1,000 for the charity.

There are a lot of unexpected expenses when a child is going through cancer treatment and many families end up filing for medical bankruptcy. P.U.N.T. Pediatric offers financial, practical and emotional support from diagnosis to recover and bereavement.