Kickin’ up your tree decor

Lisa Miles, owner of Tattered Tulip shows Emily and Mercedes how to decorate a beautiful Christmas Tree.

Lisa says it’s all about adding depth to the tree. A lot of people tend to put things on the tips on the outside of the tree. She says you need put your things in the tree and work your way out.

Emily and Mercedes picked out items they would like to see on the tree and Lisa beautifully decorated it. She says anybody can do it.

Tattered Tulip has three locations, two in Lockport and one in North Tonawanda.

For more information go to tatteredtuliphome.com/