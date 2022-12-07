Kelly’s Choice: Using apples in your holiday dishes

It’s Wellness Wednesday and registered dietician Kelly Springer shares with us why apples should be an important addition to your holiday spread. Kelly says from appetizers to leftovers to cheese trays you can include apples from New York in every single dish and it is going to add flavor and nutrition.

There are over 250 varieties of New York State apples for you to choose from. Apples and cheese are a great way to start off is that pairing of the fiber sources and the nutrition plus the protein of the cheese, and it is so beautiful.

Kelly shares another great thing to do is add apples to salads and to sandwiches to add that crunch flavor and bump on those nutrients, vitamins and antioxidants and for dessert an apple tart is delicious.

As a dietician, Kelly says she can’t say enough good things about apples. The nutrients and vitamins and those antioxidants coming from that red color, coming from inside the apple is so amazing.

Apples are a good source of fiber which helps on all aspects of the body, from helping to lower cholesterol, while helping to fight heart disease, and she says also truly feeding that gut biome so that increases our immunity.

For more information and great recipes go to http://ApplesfromNY.com

For more information go to Kelly’s website, kellyschoice.org.