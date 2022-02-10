Kelly’s Choice – The Power of Probiotics

We have been hearing a lot about probiotics and for good reason. They are so good for you. Kelly Springer, register dietician, explains the power of probiotics and shares some delicious ways to introduce probiotics into your diet.

Kelly says as a dietician, I can not say enough about Lifeway Kefir. She says why we are talking about Lifeway Kefir today is because we know that 70% of your immune system is being housed in your gut microbiome and we need to support this gut microbiome by getting in probiotics, getting in a protein source, and also a fiber rich source so that’s why we are promoting this today.

Lifeway Kefir is a tart and tangy cultured milk smoothie that is high in protein, calcium and vitamin D and their exclusive blend of kefir cultures, contains 12 live and active cultures.

Kelly says the first one she wants to talk about is a new product, the oat version. It has soluble fiber in it, it has the live cultures, it’s fantastic and it is plant based. If you are going plant based this is a good way to get in your probiotics.

Their functional shots by Lifeway Kefir are 3.5 ounce bottles and are convenient for on -the-go lunches, they are perfect for between meals. They have protein, calcium, and 12 live and active cultures.

Kelly says here in America we tend to fall short of getting these live cultures and I love working with Lifeway because 12 live and active means you are also getting diversity so that is a huge piece too. She says we now know there are thousands of bacteria that live in this microbiome so diversity is important.

Kelly says we now know that 90% of our serotonin or happiness trendsetter is actually made in our gut so this year in 2022 we are doing a lot in the way of mental health by using nutritious foods that are going to support that microbiome to increase serotonin levels. She says with nutrition we have the ability to fight any type of anxiety or depression or other mental health diseases so it is amazing how powerful nutrition can be of making sure you have fiber sources, and those probiotics and protein. Kelly says these three things in combination are going to help to spurt up that serotonin level so we can really truly have a healthy mind.

For more information go to Kelly’s website, kellyschoice.org.

