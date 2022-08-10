Kelly’s Choice – Sweeten your food without using sugar

Registered dietician Kelly Springer says her clients are always asking how they can sweeten their foods without using sugar and ways to increase the nutrients in their foods. She is using pure maple syrup and she says a lot of people don’t understand the difference between pure maple syrup and commercial maple syrup. A lot of times commercial syrup will have additives but not Wanish Sugar Bush Maple Syrup. Kelly says, “Something really neat to understand is that maple syrup is three times sweeter than sugar so you need a lot less to sweeten your foods than you would with table sugar. Also, you are getting antioxidants and minerals.

Kelly says there are so many different ways you can bring out the flavor using 100% pure maple syrup and also get some antioxidants and minerals.

