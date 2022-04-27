Kelly’s Choice – It’s good for your gut and helps your waistline

It’s Wellness Wednesday and registered dietician Kelly Springer, is sharing a couple of products that are good for your gut health and in that they’ll help your waistline. Kelly says there is a direct correlation between digestive health and metabolism. She says that 74% of Americans are dealing with some sort of digestive issue and it’s also relating to metabolism and weight loss or weight gain. That’s why she brought two different products that can help build up that digestive tract, help you with your metabolism and also kind of boost up that immunity as well.

The first product is Lifeway. She says she loves Lifeway because we protein, probiotics and pre-biotics and their new line of Lifeway Oat is made with organic oats. It contains ten live and active vegan probiotic cultures per serving. Kelly says you can find them in stores everywhere including Wegmans.

The second product is brand new and is called Shrubbly. Shrubbly is a sparkling beverage that uses apple cider vinegar as the base and apple cider vinegar is a probiotic. Kelly says when you actually ferment the apples, you actually add that fermenting process, it is a probiotic, it has live cultures. She says it is all organic ingredients and it deserves to be described as super because it has high antioxidant Aronia berries, pomegranates, and ginger, so it taste amazing plus it may be good with a cocktail because it has a great flavor. You can purchase them on Amazon or Shrubbly.com

Do these products hydrate us? Yes. Kelly says I am trying to get my patients to drink at least 64 ounces of fluid a day and both of these drinks go toward that 64 ounces that we are trying to get people to drink every day. She says those gut bacteria actually need that hydration to move around and thrive. It also helps with the fiber in breaking up fats so hydration is critical to every living cell so if we are dehydrated it can cause a host of health problems.

Kelly Springer has something coming up. She says people everyone she knows has gained weight over the pandemic and says she is not excluded from that, she has too, so they are starting a weight loss program on May 2nd that is going to help everybody. Kelly says it includes exercises, meal plans, and education and it is absolutely amazing plus it may be covered by your insurance.

For more information go to Kelly’s website, kellyschoice.org.

If you have any questions you can also call them at 315-710-0080.