Kelly’s Choice – It’s apple picking season

It’s apple-picking time in New York State. There are over 150 apple-picking and cider destinations for family and friends to enjoy!

New York kicks off apple harvest with the joys of apple-picking. This activity is fun for everyone. Plucking your first fall apple off the tree means something different for everyone. This activity are memory makers and my girls and I share this joy throughout harvest time. It is a great way to spend time outdoors, be out in nature and enjoy all that Mother Nature brings us.

New York State is the second largest apple producer in the country. We have 600 apple orchards growing apples on over 50,000 acres of land. New York grows about 250 different apple varieties. The apples are ripe for the picking on different days as Mother Nature tells us when they are ready to pick.

