Kelly’s Choice – Healthy Halloween treats

Kelly Springer, register dietician says as a dietician Halloween can be a little spooky but we are dieticians that truly believe in moderation. She says have fun this Halloween but just realize the average trick-or-treater will consume about 3,100 calories with sugar in one night. That is three cups of sugar. Kelly says that’s why I came up with some ideas that you can add some apple snacks, some apple drinks, give out some apples because we live in New York State and we are lucky to have the most delicious tasting apples because of our climate and rich soil. So that’s why she came up some great Halloween treats like the caramel apple nachos from ApplesfromNY.com. She says you are going to get all that flavor, all that taste plus fiber and nutrients. You can bring this to any party and everyone are going to dive in and love this.

Kelly says just make sure before you head out for trick-or-treating that you do get a good dinner. It’s something she always tells all her parents and kids make sure you eat dinner so that you aren’t going over consume on candy and, also make sure you stay hydrated.

