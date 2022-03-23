Kelly’s Choice – Grab an apple for National Nutrition Month

Kelly Springer, register dietician, says this is a campaign that is celebrated each year during the month of March and it focuses on the importance of making informed food choices. She says that’s why we have the amazing apple which by far is the most nutrient rich fruit. The New York State apple contains over 20% of your daily fiber needs. She said it also contains B vitamins, C vitamins, potassium, which helps to keep your heart health, fluid balance throughout the body and it can also lower your risk of certain types of cancers. New York State has over 600 apple growers.

What’s the difference between taking a supplement and getting your vitamins from eating something like an apple? Kelly says getting foods from the earth like chia seeds, flax seeds, apples is these foods are perfectly packed with those vitamins, minerals, and fiber which are in the perfect combination for our bodies to use as fuel so real food is best.

For more information and great recipes go to ApplesfromNY.com

For more information go to Kelly’s website, kellyschoice.org.