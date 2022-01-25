Kelly’s Choice – Enjoy apples from New York State

New York State is the second largest producer of apples and is the number one in the country for suppling in particular to the east coast. Kelly Springer, register dietician, tells us New York State apples get shipped all over the United States.

Kelly says the New York State Apple Association is a non-profit that works on behalf of 600 family farm apple growers. They market their fruit and advertise throughout the entire U.S. She says make sure when you are at the grocery store you are looking for the New York on the stickers of your apple.

A large apple has about 130 calories. Kelly says it is naturally fat-free, sodium-free, cholesterol-free plus you know it has five grahams of fiber, plus it has countless vitamins and minerals that can aid with everything from diabetes to cancer to constipation.

New York State Apples has a great recipe and they have so many recipes you can make that include apples. Kelly says the website has over 200 recipes.

