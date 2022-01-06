Kelly’s Choice – Celebrate New Year’s Eve with New York Apples

Kelly Springer, register dietician says she is here on behalf of New York State Apples and the 600 apple growers who want to wish everyone a happy holiday season. She says New York State grows more varieties of apples than anywhere and we are lucky to have Snap Dragon and Ruby Frost apples that are exclusive to New York State, but there’s tons of different apples that we love like Macintosh, Cortland’s, Red Delicious, Gold Delicious and Empire. Those are just a few types of apples grown here in New York State.

There are so many flavors and you can use apple pairing on your cheese board. You can use cheddar, a cheese ball, meat, nuts, vegetable, nuts and even chocolate and Kelly says the chocolate and the apples together are absolutely delicious.

Plus, you are getting all the good nutrients, vitamins fiber from apples and that’s going to help you stay healthy this holiday season. Kelly says apples are amazing for your health because they do have that fiber content. The fiber is going to help boost up that immune system and the vitamin C in the apple as well.

There are a lot of different recipes on how to use New York apple on applesfromNY.com

For more information go to Kelly’s website, kellyschoice.org.