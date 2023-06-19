Kelly’s Choice - Book a dietician today, private practice, worksite wellness or a cooking demo

Kelly Springer, registered dietician says “At Kelly’s Choice we are real people promoting real foods.” They have seventeen dieticians across the United States that can help you with anything from putting foods together to understanding nutrition and really helping you reach any goal. You can also book them to do demonstrations at your worksite or a worksite wellness platform.

Kelly Springer says reason working with a dietician makes a huge difference is because they understand the science behind the food. Today she has a beautiful salad and you can get the recipe for it on Instagram @KellysChoice_nutrition.

Kelly says in the salad there is spinach that contains vitamin K which can help with making sure your blood is thinned the right way and making sure we stay healthy. She says the vitamin is a fat-soluble vitamin so when you add in the Hammon’s Black Walnuts it helps the absorb the vitamin K from the spinach. Also, the strawberries in the salad contain vitamin C which helps the iron uptake from the spinach and cheese which has vitamin D.

For more information visit http://Kellyschoice.org.