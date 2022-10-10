Kelly’s Choice: Black walnuts are delicious and healthy

Register dietician Kelly Springer says, “I love bringing new products consumers and here in the northeast we don’t use black walnuts as much as we use the common English walnut, but I am here today to tell you, black walnuts have more protein, more nutrients, more vitamins and they are bold and wild and when I say that, I mean they have a very unique flavor. These black walnuts taste so great.”

Kelly shows us just a few of the delicious ways you can incorporate black walnuts into diet like adding them to a salad, adding them to baking recipe and along side some tasty New York State apples.

Did you know there are over 600 apple growers in New York State? You are sure to find your favorite variety of apples at the grocery store, farmer markets or local farm and why not make a day of it and pick them yourself at your favorite farm that offers apple picking or buy them already harvested at one of your local farms and of course New York State apples are shipped all over the country so everyone can enjoy them.

Be sure and check out ApplesfromNY.com for the interactive map, recipes, and to learn about some of the most popular varieties.

For more information go to Kelly’s website, kellyschoice.org.