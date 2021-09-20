Kelly’s Choice – Apple harvest time

Kelly Springer, register dietician and spokesperson for New York apples says she loves apples from New York State because they are sweet, crisp and juicy, and as you know it is apple harvest season in New York. She says she loves representing New York apples because of their family-owned orchards and some of these orchards are six generations of family owned which is amazing. New York State is the second largest producer of apples in the United States producing an average of 30 million bushels of apples per year.

Kelly says the apple is the perfect package with fibre, vitamin C, tons of nutrients and they taste amazing. She says it you go to applesfromny.com you can find over two hundred recipes with completely different ways to use apples from beverages like their ciders, bread recipes, salads, entrees and more. Apples are so versatile; they taste delicious, everyone loves New York State apples. Also, on the website you can find all the different varieties of apples and it will tell you if it is sweet or tart and how to use it in cooking, plus you can go there to find out where your local orchard is. To find your local orchard just type in your zip code and it will tell you where to go.

If you would like more information and recipes visit applesfromny.com

To go to Kelly’s website, kellyschoice.org click here. http://kellyschoice.org

