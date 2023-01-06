Kelly Springer’s Top ten products of 2023

Registered dietician Kelly Springer spoke with Emily Lampa to show us her top ten products of 2023.

The first on her list is Lifeway Kefir. She says getting your probiotic is so important for digestive health.

Number two is Hop Water for hydration.

Number three is Setton Farms pistachios. Pistachios are a great nut and they come in different flavors.

Number 4 is Manuka Honey from Wedderspoon. From lozenges to the actual honey Kelly says it is absolutely delicious and it’s really good for your health.

Number five are apples from New York State. They have vitamin C and fiber and make sure to have your apple a day.

Number 6 is Hamons black walnuts. You can eat them plain or add them to your favorite recipe or salad. They are a great source of protein and fiber.

Number 7 is EO3. She says this is a great way to get in your Omega 3’s and it tastes delicious.

Number 8 is Cabot Cheese. Kelly says she can’t say enough about Cabot Cheese. It’s local and delicious.

Number 9 is Spudsy sweet potato fries. Kelly tells us a delicious way to snack on sweet potatoes.

Number 10 is Kelly’s Choice. Kelly says they have 15 dieticians nationwide who are available for private practice.

For more information go to Kellyschoice.org