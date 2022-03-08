Keeping your pets safe in the colder weather

Dr. Reed Stevens from the Niagara Frontier Veterinary Society tells how to keep your pet safe in the colder weather. It is important to remember if it's too cold for you it's too cold for your pet. Your pet's coat of fur could determine how long they can handle the cold, a shaggy coat could handle the cold longer than a short hair.Dr. Stevens also stressed how important it is to check their paws for damage from the salt and to keep them hydrated. For more information, please visit nfveterinarysociety.org.