Keeping your pets safe during the holiday season

Dr. Lucas Kandefer joined Emily and Mercedes this morning for Pet Talk Tuesday to talk about keeping your pets safe this upcoming holiday season. The biggest threat to a pet during the holidays is people food, Dr. Kandefer said that it is okay to tell your guests that your dog or cat can not have table food and that it could cause them to get sick if they have a food sensitivity. Niagara Frontier Veterinary Society is having a Mini Vet School to give insight into a veterinary career. For more information, please visit nfveterinarysociety.org.