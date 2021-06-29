Keeping your pet safe this 4th of July

Dr. Stephanie Wolf gives helpful information on how to keep your pets safe this holiday weekend. It's important to make sure your pet's leashes, collars, ID tags are all in good working condition. You should replace any item that is fraying or starting to break. If your pet is microchipped, remember to have it registered. Another suggestion to keep your pets anxiety down during fireworks or other loud noises that may frighten them is to move them to an interior room. An interior room with soft music playing or a fan running will help block out some of the noises. Dr. Wolf said to check doors, screens and fences to make sure they do not need repairs in case your pet gets scared.

For more information, please visit nfveterinarysociety.org.