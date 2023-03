Spring Break is here and if you are looking to get away without going that far why not consider Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in the Pocono Mountains. Kalahari Resorts and conventions home of America’s largest indoor water parks provides an all under one roof experience the whole family can enjoy. Lifestyle and Entertainment Expert Summer Jackson tells us more.

For more information on Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in the Pocono Mountains visit https://www.kalahariresorts.com/