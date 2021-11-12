Juniper Glen – Senior living activities

Christine Fulford is the life enrichment director at Juniper Glen Assisted Living and Memory Care. She plans the schedules for the folks who live there. She says I love my job, and putting a smile on their face, I love when they engage in the activities and they tell her how wonderful it is. She says I am here to serve them.

Every morning they do an exercise program. Christine says they do things from chair kick boxing to Simon says to music and motion with scarves, so we really enjoy doing that with them. She says the residents love playing Bingo and winning the cute little prizes we have for them and we do crafts and have a lot of fun with them.

What sets Juniper Glen apart from other places in the care community? Christine says Juniper Glen is a very beautiful community. She says we have a very open area here that the residents can walk around freely. It’s more like an assisted living community setting but it is for the memory care. Christine says they can come and go and they don’t feel like they are locked in a little area. Christine says she thinks it is very beautiful here. She goes on to say the court yards are really nice, they go outside, and we have three of them that they can go out and enjoy.

