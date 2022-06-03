June’s Nerd Alert

Today Emily is with her husband Nick to tell us the nerd events happening in the month of June.

Starting with tonight you can catch an amazing one-night event at Kleinhan’s Music Hall. It is Star Wars, A New Hope in concert. You will be watching the original Star Wars film, A New Hope with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra performing John Williams’ Oscar-winning score live. The North Ridge Star Wars Film Club will be there for preconcert fun.

Today, Saturday and Sunday at the Niagara Falls Convention Center in Canada is the Niagara Falls Comic Con. This Canadian event is celebrating a big anniversary this year, ten years of bringing together comic book, movie, video game and cosplay enthusiasts all under one roof. You can check out over 200,00 square feet of exhibits, celebrity meet and greets and much more.

On June 6th fans of the game Tetris will be celebrating 38 years of self-inflicted stress. Tetris has come a long way and is now available to play on a multitude of platforms and devices.

On June 11th ET the Extra Terrestrial will be turning 40.

On June 12th, arguably the biggest of the summer, the upcoming Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022. It will start streaming at 1pm and you can expect to see a bunch of new games announced and updates on long awaited games like Star Field and Red Ball.

June 23rd is International Women in Engineering Day and June 30th is International Asteroid Day.

