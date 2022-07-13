July’s Nerd Alert

Today Emily and her husband, Nick to tell us the nerd events happening for the rest of July.

July 23rd - Buffalo Comicon is back. It is taking place at 3859 Union Road in Cheektowaga next to Cosmic Comics from 10am to 5pm

July 28th – Western New York’s favorite 80’s party hits band, Nerds Gone Wild will be headlining the “Thursdays on the Water” concert series at Gratwick Park. They will be performing alongside Weezer Tribute Band and special guests, The Scorch. The “Thursdays on the water” event is from 5:00 – 10:00pm.

July 29th - It is System Administrator Appreciation Day. Be sure to thank your I-T professional for all they do.