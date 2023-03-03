Joshua Vacanti sings on National Anthem Day!

Did you know that today, March 3rd is National Anthem Day? National Anthem Day commemorates the day the United States adopted “The Star-Spangled Banner” as its National Anthem.

If you happen to be someone that did know, you are in a for treat because Joshua Vacanti from The Voice joined Emily Lampa in studio. Josh talked about his excitement of recently singing at a Buffalo Bills game with Cami Clune and how as singers, this is one of the more requested pieces. He stated that he was nervous but from his amazing performance, one could never tell. Josh encouraged young people to go for their dreams and not give up.