Joshua Vacanti and Cami Clune to sing national anthem at Bills Game

Our friend Joshua Vacanti joined us today and updated us on his amazing journey over the last year since being on The Voice. Josh and Cami Clune are singing the national anthem this Sunday at the Bills vs Dolphins game. Josh said that he and Cami are very excited and will be ready to perform for the fans.

January 15th is also national strawberry ice cream day, so our friend Lisa Sorrentino from Anderson's Custards joined us with some fun ice cream facts and of course ice cream to celebrate. One lucky caller received a $50 gift card to Anderson's as well!

Make sure to stop out and grab some ice cream from Anderson's and get ready for a great football game. Be sure to cheer Josh and Cami on while they perform the national anthem as well.

GO BILLS!