Johnny Carson: The Immersive Experience at The National Comedy Center

Posted at 4:45 PM, Oct 21, 2022
This Sunday, October 23rd would have been the 89th birthday for the King of late-night television, Johnny Carson. Join our friends over at The National Comedy Center to check out Johnny Carson: The Immersive Experience. This exhibit celebrates and showcases Carson’s career, while highlighting The Tonight Show’s pivotal role as the most influential platform for stand-up comedy. Video presentations include feature interviews with Steve Martin, Martin Short, Bette Midler, Jay Leno, Mel Brooks, Billy Crystal, Byron Allen, George Lopez, Carol Leifer, George Wallace and more!

You can get your tickets online at: https://comedycenter.org/

