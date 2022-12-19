Jewish traditions - Celebrating Hanukkah

Rabbi Sara Rich, Alison Keane, Miriam and Sivan joined Emily and Mercedes on AM Buffalo to talk about Hanukkah and what the holiday is all about. Sisters Miriam and Sivan took time to teach everyone how to play Dreidel as well. History and family play a very important part in their family along with food. They brought along latkes, brisket and applesauce provided by Bloom and Rose to show us just a few of the items that are served. They also explained to us the meaning of the Menorah.

The Foundation for Jewish Philanthropies has a history of helping those in need in our community and has stepped up in a big way over the last couple of years. Get more information on them at: jewishphilanthropies.org/

As we already know, Buffalo is rich in tradition and we encourage everyone to take a little time to get to know your neighbor this holiday season. We can assure you that you won't have to go far to meet great people just like these ladies.