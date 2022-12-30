Jerry the camel predicts the crazy winter weather

During the Erie County Fair this past summer, Emily and Mercedes paid a visit to their friend Jeff Musial. While visiting, Jeff mentioned how Jerry the camel often predicts the weather. He explained what it means when animals blew their coats very early in the year. Jeff also warned everyone to get their generators ready and boy was Jerry the camel right on his prediction!

We caught up with Jeff to see how Jerry and the other animals are holding up this winter and get more specifics on what they are telling us about the weather.

Make sure to tune in on line for First Night on December 31st to experience jeff and his furry friends for the New Year!

Visit Jeff at: Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics to keep up with all that he and his furry friends have coming up.