January is National Sex Trafficking Awareness Month

Kelly Galloway is the founder and executive director of Project Mona’s House. They exist to shed light on the terrible crime of human trafficking, restore those who have been victimized and prevent it from ever happening again. They do this through education, legislation and amplifying their voices.

Project Mona’s House is right here in Buffalo and is Buffalo’s first restoration home specifically for women who have been victimized by human trafficking. Kelly says, “The reason I wanted to do that is not just because it is my hometown, but because there is such a great need because individuals sometimes think that human trafficking only happens overseas, but it actually happening in our own backyard.”

Project Mona’s House is designed to help women 18 and older, who have been victims of any type of Human trafficking. The women that enter their shelter are committed to becoming functioning members of society, rebuilding their lives and possibly assisting other women who may choose freedom one day too.