January is Get Organized Month

The start of the new year is the perfect time to get your life in order, which is why January is recognized as Get Organized Month. Professional organizer and author of the best-selling book “The Clutter Diet: The Skinny on Organizing Your Home and Taking Control of Your Life,” Lori Marrero has some tips for us.

Where do you start? Lori recommends starting in the area that is bothering you the most and once that gets solved, the momentum from that success is going to carry you forward to whatever next project you want to do.

She says let’s start with some tools to organize your computer and your digital resources. You can save, access, and help protect the content that matters to you most with the My Passport SSD from WD. Lori s you can keep your productivity flowing with password-enabled hardware encryption. It is in a sleek, durable metal design, easy to use and blazing fast. It comes in various sizes from 500 Giga-bytes to 4 tera-bytes. Lori says wherever you are, WD is with you every step of the way.

A common challenge is the garage and if you are looking for a perfect way to organize your garage this year, Gladiator has a variety of high-quality, stylish and durable options. Lori says they have an array of products to store sporting gear, gardening supplies, storage bins of holiday décor and of course tools. The brand new 7-Drawer Storage Cabinet is perfect for organizing tools in a variety of sizes in one easy location.

One complaint that Lori hears a lot that there are so many passwords to manage. She says it is easy to stay safe, organized and secure, with all passwords across any device, thanks to Dashlane. She says it fills in all those passwords, payments, and personal details wherever you need that, you can keep going with what you want to do, so no more passwords written down on sticky notes.

The new HOOVER CleanSlate Spot cleaner not only cleans old stains like mud, coffee and pet messes but it gives you the confidence to tackle anything that can come your way in 2022. Lori says they have a variety of attachments that get into those smaller spaces like carpet corners, stairs, and even fabric car seats.

For more information go to tipsontv.com