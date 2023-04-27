It's "National Bring Your Kids To Work Day" at Channel 7!

Channel 7 employees brought their kids to the WKBW studios on Thursday for "National Bring Your Kids To Work Day".

They learned about how the TV business works, from watching AM Buffalo LIVE at 10am, participating in the show, and observing what goes on behind the scenes!

According to the Take Our Daughters & Sons To Work Foundation

"Designed to be more than a career day, the Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work® program goes beyond the average practice of “shadowing” an adult. Exposing children to what a parent or mentor does during the work day is important, but showing them the value of their education, helping them discover the power and possibilities of work and family life, providing boys and girls a chance to share how they envision the future, and allowing them to begin steps toward their goals in a hands-on and interactive environment is key to their achieving success."

Watch the video clips above to see what the Channel 7 kids did while at the station!