It’s National AG Week - Emily Lampa works on a dairy farm

Emily Lampa is on a dairy farm to show you what it takes to get that delicious milk from the farm to the table.

Dave Phillips and his wife Ann own a dairy farm in North Collins. They say high quality milk comes from well cared for cows and since calves grow up to be cows that produce milk, what better place to start than the moo-turnity ward.

There are upwards of 90 cows within three weeks of having babies on the Phillips family farm, Inc. He says they average between four and five calves a day being born. On a particularly busy day they can welcome up to 12 new calves in a 24-hour period. Once they are born it is off to the nursery barn.

About twice a day the calf manager will come through and fill the white buckets with milk for the calves. In about two months when they are ready the calves will start to get feed but that will be about when they are ready to leave the nursery. Dave says that takes a couple of hours on each end of each day. He says then there is health are things; take care of the ones that are sick, a number of vaccinations to prevent them from getting sick, he takes care of all that stuff as well. Then also making sure the barn is comfortable, the sides are open or the sides are closed, the fans are on or the fans are off all depends on temperature, whether it is raining or snowing, so he has to care for the environment, not only in the barn but the stalls themselves.

When the cows are two years old they will be ready to have calves of their own. If you have any doubt about how much dairy farmers care for each and every animal on their farm consider one little calf, Diamond. She is just about seven weeks old. What’s so incredible about this is that she was born seven weeks early. Ann Phillips says she doesn’t know what the percentages are, but I know in my lifetime, I’ve only had two born at 30 pounds that ever survived. She goes on to say it doesn’t happen very often, but she was born we tried everything and it worked to keep her alive.

Dave says if we don’t care for these animals in the best way possible, 24/365 we compromise our standard of living, not only for the animals but for ourselves. He says that’s how we make it through life, it’s our contribution to society in general, making food.