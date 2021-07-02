It’s Fossil Fridays at Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve

You can see all the fossils you want for just $7 on Fossil Fridays this summer. Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Reserve is pretty cool, and Mel says their merchandise “rocks.” Catherine Konieczny, M.S., director of science says the merchandise sold helps them with their funding furthering their mission. It lets them do much needed work on site during the off season to help them get ready for the next season.

There is a fundraiser going on to improve their signs. Catherine says the signs are about 20 years old and a lot of the information has since changed, and they want to make them accurate. Also, the signs are crooked, so they want to make them straight, and they are in black and white and they want to make them color, so they have a huge fundraiser right now. The merchandise being sold for the fundraiser is not stuff you can normally get just anytime. Catherine says the nice thing about this merchandise is that they have paired up a lot of other Buffalo businesses to make some of the items.

Visit penndixie.org for more information or give them a call at 716-627-4560.