Ironworks and Twenty6 Productions has great events coming up and offers versatile event space

The Sabres season starts on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators on home ice. There is a local business, a bar venue business that is located right by Key Bank stadium. They have many great events coming up. Buffalo Iron Works and Twenty6 Productions are preparing for amazing things coming up that you can enjoy doing with friends and family.

Josh Holtzman, CEO of Twenty6 Productions says they do a mix bag of all different kinds of events and coming up they have a diverse set of events.

Grace Vesneske, President at Twenty6 Productions says one of her favorite events is the Step Out Buffalo’s Fall Makers and Shakers. Grace says, “It is their vendor market that they do are around the holidays. It’s not necessarily a Christmas one but it is a holiday market that they do Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and that Sunday and we helped them to kind of bring that to light.”

You will find Twenty6 Productions at Ironworks before and after every Sabres home game. Josh says they try to curate it so there is live band for Sabres people to come and enjoy.

Twenty6 Productions also does private events like birthday parties, networking events for businesses, reunion parties and Grace says “we really want to build out the holiday party side so any business looking to throw a smaller holiday party in a business that we can sit, we can stand, you can drink, you can dance, pretty much anything to offer is here so any businesses looking for something new we would love to help you build your holiday party.”

Another event they are working on is a brand-new immersive event happening in Niagara Falls. at the old Summit Park mall in Niagara Falls and it is called: Arctic: Man Under the Ice. Josh says it is similar to the Van Gogh Experience. The event is very immersive, and it follows a professional photographer who made his living shooting under the ice both in the north and south pole as well as Iceland and the other arctic areas and is very unique. This event kicks off on October 19th and runs through early January.

For more information go to Buffaloironworks.com or Twenty6productions.com